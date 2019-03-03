Premier League Wrap: Liverpool miss chance to reclaim top spot in derby stalemate

London, March 3: Liverpool could not break down a stubborn Everton in Sunday's Merseyside derby, with Jurgen Klopp's side denied the chance to reclaim top spot in the Premier League.
Manchester City's 1-0 win at Bournemouth a day earlier moved the defending champions back to the summit, meaning Liverpool had to win at Goodison Park on Sunday to go top once more.
But with Mohamed Salah wasting the clearest chance of the game for Liverpool, Everton prevented their rivals from taking another step towards the club's first title of the Premier League era.
After a high-octane start, Salah fired the game's first shot in the 15th minute but Jordan Pickford, whose error handed Liverpool victory in December, made a comfortable save.
Salah should have given Liverpool the lead when played through by Fabinho, but the Egypt star could not find the right angle to beat Pickford as the Everton goalkeeper made himself big.
After the interval a rare loose pass from Fabinho led to an Everton corner but Alisson held on to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's downward header.
Michael Keane made a superb challenge to deny Salah another shot on Pickford's goal before Klopp turned to Roberto Firmino and vice-captain James Milner from the bench.
Everton prevent rivals Liverpool reclaim top spot
Bernard was close to turning in a fizzed low cross from Richarlison as the game became increasingly stretched in the second half, before an unmarked Cenk Tosun mishit his shot from Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick.
December's derby saw incredible late drama as Pickford's mistake allowed Divock Origi to score a 96th-minute winner, but Everton held firm in the 200th top-flight meeting between the clubs for a result that may prove pivotal in the title race.
What does it mean? Advantage City in title race
New leaders City have won five Premier League games in a row to keep the pressure on Liverpool, with successive 1-0 victories ground out by Pep Guardiola's men.
With only nine games to go, Liverpool will now have to play catch-up, as City next host Watford, who lost 5-0 at Anfield earlier this week.
The Reds have also now failed to score in three of their past four games in all competitions.
Jorginho's first goal from open play in the Premier League proved decisive in Chelsea's 2-1 London derby win over Fulham on Sunday, as Kepa Arrizabalaga returned from his post-EFL Cup final exile.
Spain international Kepa was dropped for the midweek win over Tottenham after refusing to be substituted in the Wembley defeat to Manchester City, but he returned at Craven Cottage as Chelsea moved back to within two points of the top four.
Fulham, playing their first game since Claudio Ranieri was sacked and replaced by interim boss Scott Parker, put up a scrap at times and even cancelled out Gonzalo Higuain's opener when Calum Chambers equalised.
But Jorginho put Chelsea back in front and, despite Fulham's noble efforts, the Blues managed to hold on, leaving Parker's men 10 points adrift of safety.
Kepa almost embarrassed himself 18 minutes into his return, dropping a routine cross right in front of Ryan Babel, but fortunately he was able to pounce before the Netherlands international could punish him.
Shortly afterwards, Chelsea capitalised on that let-off – Higuain steering Cesar Azpilicueta's low cross in with a first-time finish.
Fulham levelled seven minutes later when an unmarked Chambers met Babel's cross following a short corner with a controlled finish at the back post.
But Chelsea restored their lead in the 31st minute, as Eden Hazard teed up Jorginho on the edge of the box, who found the top-right corner.
Proceedings continued to be open after the break – Willian and Aleksandar Mitrovic both going fairly close within 15 minutes of the restart.
Kepa rescued Chelsea with a fine flying save to parry Mitrovic's header, securing victory and a hint of redemption, before Ryan Sessegnon saw an injury-time leveller correctly ruled out for offside.
What does it mean? Race for top four heats up
Everything points to the battle for the third and fourth Champions League spots being quite thrilling towards the end of the season. Just five points now separate Spurs in third and sixth-place Chelsea, meaning there could be plenty more twists and turns in the final weeks.