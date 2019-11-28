Premier League: Three players Chelsea should target in January should their transfer ban is revoked

Bengaluru, Nov 28: When Frank Lampard took charge as the manager of Chelsea, the club he graced the pitch for during the peak years of his career, it was a very bold step from the 41-year-old. Getting the opportunity of managing such a big club after just one year of managerial experience was certainly a lucrative offer and on top of that, the offer came from Chelsea, the closest club to Lampard's heart.
But at the same time, it could have been a major early setback for his career if he failed to do well at Chelsea where expectations are always high. The biggest challenge for Lampard was Chelsea's transfer ban. He could not make any reinforcements to Chelsea's depleting and ageing squad that also had to deal with their best player Eden Hazard moving to Real Madrid. However, it is safe to say that Lampard has performed much beyond expectations so far leading a youth revolution in the first team.
Chelsea are hoping that their transfer ban could be revoked ahead of the transfer window in January and Frank Lampard could be reportedly given a £150m war-chest to add quality to his squad.
Here are three players Chelsea should be looking for in January.
Callum Wilson
The Bournemouth forward has also been linked with the Blues for the past few transfer windows and came really close to a £50million move to Stamford Bridge last January. The Bournemouth forward has been a proven goalscorer in the Premier League and could prove to be a great addition to Lampard's Chelsea.
Wilson could be a great replacement for the unsettled Olivier Giroud who is reportedly looking for an exit from the West London club after falling down in the pecking order behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi.
Nathan Ake
Nathan Ake has improved by leaps and bounds since he left Chelsea for a permanent move to Bournemouth. The 24-year-old Dutchman is one of the most promising defenders in the Premier League and is watched closely by a host of clubs.
Chelsea, however, have an advantage of having a £40m buy-back clause inserted into the £20m deal that took place with Bournemouth when they sold him to the Cherries. Lampard should take full advantage of that and bring Ake back to the club and partner him alongside Fikayo Tomori at the heart of the Chelsea defence.
Jadon Sancho
Sancho would be an ambitious target for the Blues but hardly an unrealistic one. The Borussia Dortmund and England wonder-kid is chased by clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid and apart from Manchester United, the other clubs are way ahead of Chelsea at the moment.
But, Chelsea can offer him a great opportunity of playing on a regular basis and become a key part of the youth revolution under Frank Lampard. Sancho can grow alongside promising young players of his age group like Mason Mount, Callum Hudson Odoi and many more and would be a key figure at Stamford Bridge which is unlikely at the likes of Liverpool or Real Madrid.