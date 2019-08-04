Premier League: Three reasons Arsenal will finish top four this season

Bengaluru, August 4: Unai Emery knew he had a monumental task on his hands when he took over at Arsenal last summer after a long 22-year tenure of Arsene Wenger at the helm that saw the Gunners achieve unparalleled success as well as plenty of heartbreaks.
When Emery came to the Emirates hot seat, Arsenal was a team that was easily the weakest among the top six and he wasn't given the money to invest in the team. Yet, he was just one point short of achieving Champions League qualification.
New season will bring new hopes for the Gunners as they have seen quite an inspiring transfer window so far which could get even better in the next few days. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Arsenal fans can be hopeful of a top four finish next season.
1. A very deadly attack:
Arsenal already had two of the best strikers in the Premier League in the form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. With the signing of Nicolas Pepe, they can have their own deadly triumvirate up front just like Liverpool's Firmino, Salah and Mane. Pepe was wanted by a host of other clubs who could offer him Champions League football but Arsenal managing to get his signature was a huge statement of intent by the Gunners.
2. Plenty of options in attacking midfield:
Arsenal have plenty of options in attacking midfield at the moment with the likes of Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and newly acquired Dani Ceballos. They also signed young Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli. With the kind of strikers they have at their disposal, such creativity can seen them score plenty of goals.
3. Emery's tactical brilliance:
Emery is one of the most all-round tacticians in the world of football right now. He is never too stubborn. He is never afraid to try new things. Neither does he shy away from making quick changes. The former Sevilla boss can adapt to the needs of the situations and now that he has known the Premier League, this season he will only get better.