Premier League Transfer News: Wolves sign Marcal from Lyon

Bengaluru, September 7: After bringing in Fabio Silva from FC Porto for a record fee, Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Lyon defender Marcal.
The versatile 31-year-old, who can play at left-back or centre-back, was part of the Lyon team that reached the semifinals of the Champions League.
But with the French club facing a season without European football, he has made the move to the Premier League with Wolves, agreeing a two-year contract.
Marcal joined Lyon from Benfica in 2017 but made just 41 Ligue 1 appearances across three seasons.
The Brazilian boosts a Wolves defence that last week lost Matt Doherty to Tottenham.
Tottenham seal Doherty signing on four-year deal
Marcal bolsters Nuno Espirito Santo's options going into the first round of Premier League fixtures next weekend, and club's Executive Chairman Jeff Shi was happy to confirm the club's second signing in as many days.
"We're very pleased Marçal has joined the pack," Shi said.
Delighted to get his man.— Wolves (@Wolves) September 6, 2020
💬📰
"Having played over 280 games in top leagues, as well as Champions League football, Marçal will add a huge amount of experience to our young team.
"He is a player with the technical ability to be able to contribute in the build up play from the back, all the way through to threatening the opposition in the final phase.
"He possesses good pace and has a great work ethic, to work up and down the football pitch. Defensively he's very solid and will add to our group with his ability in the air as well.
"Of course, because of his nationality, Marçal was subject to a work permit application, and I'm delighted that the panel shared our view on the player's quality and how he can help Wolves.
"Welcome to Wolves Marçal, you are now part of our pack!" Shi added.
Marcal is expected to report for testing on Monday (September 7). His signing comes a day after the club signed Portuguese forward Fabio for a club-record fee of $ 47million.
The Wolves, who finished seventh last season, will begin their 2020-21 Premier League campaign with an away game against Sheffield United on September 15.
(With inputs from Agencies)