Premier League wrap: Man City thump Burnley; Spurs edge West Ham

Manchester, October 20: Sergio Aguero scored his 149th Premier League goal and Kevin De Bruyne returned from two months out as Manchester City beat Burnley 5-0 to reclaim top spot in the Premier League on Saturday (October 20).
Aguero gave City a first-half lead at the Etihad Stadium but the champions were perhaps fortunate captain Vincent Kompany was not dismissed in the opening minute for a high foul on Aaron Lennon.
Goals from Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho early in the second half guaranteed City returned to winning ways after a draw at Liverpool before the international break, with Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane adding late gloss to the scoreline.
With victory secured, De Bruyne was able to come off the bench for the last 32 minutes to make his first appearance since the opening weekend of the Premier League season.
In-form Lamela settles London derby
Erik Lamela continued his fine run of form as he scored the winning goal in Tottenham's 1-0 London derby triumph away to West Ham.
The Argentina international was often a nuisance to the Hammers defence and he got himself a deserved goal just before the break, adding to the six goals and three assists he accumulated in his previous eight games across all competitions.
Spurs just about edged an unremarkable first half, with Lamela breaking the deadlock on the stroke of half-time with a neat header.
West Ham offered a little more going forward after the break and did threaten through Marko Arnautovic, but at no point did Spurs appear to be struggling with the pressure and they held on to move up to third at least for a few hours.
Capoue and Pereyra turn form book on its head for Watford
Two goals in 58 first-half seconds from Etienne Capoue and Roberto Pereyra saw Watford triumph 2-0 at Wolves, ending the hosts' impressive run of form.
Wolves had won four of their last five Premier League games, while Watford had only picked up one point in four, but a surprise result on Saturday saw Watford leapfrog Nuno Espirito Santo's side into seventh place.
The previous eight of Wolves' Premier League goals had been scored in the second half, yet they were unable to force a late fightback this time around in a lacklustre display.
After a nondescript opening 20 minutes in the first-ever Premier League meeting between the sides, a quickfire Watford double saw the game burst into life.
Bournemouth stifled by Saints
Bournemouth failed to make it three Premier League wins in a row as they were held to a dour 0-0 draw by Southampton at the Vitality Stadium.
Eddie Howe's side had beaten Crystal Palace and Watford before the international break to maintain their fine start to the season, but they were unable to find a way past the struggling Saints - who have still won just once this campaign.
Mark Hughes' side had the better of a limp first half, but rarely tested Cherries goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, as Callum Wilson and Josh King cut isolated figures up front for the hosts.
King squandered a fine opportunity to seal maximum points for his side, clipping wide from close range, as the hosts' superb start to the season suffered a minor setback.
Newcastle bottom after dismal defeat
Newcastle United suffered their fifth home defeat of the season in the Premier League as Brighton and Hove Albion claimed a 1-0 victory.
Beram Kayal deflected Jose Izquierdo's shot into the net just before the half-hour mark to give Chris Hughton all three points against his old club away from home for the first time.
The result sends Newcastle to the foot of the table, three points from safety and still without a win in the top flight this season.
Rafael Benitez's side controlled much of the possession but could muster little more than half-chances in front of a St. James' Park crowd that became increasingly frustrated as the match wore on.
Glenn Murray clashed heads with Federico Fernandez and received six minutes of treatment on the pitch, having apparently been knocked out before he was taken off on a stretcher while receiving oxygen.
The game resumed at a sedate tempo until the 29th minute, when Izquierdo's shot deflected through the crowded Newcastle box before catching Kayal's foot and nestling in the net.
Paterson gets Bluebirds off the mark
Cardiff City claimed their first Premier League win of the season as they saw off Fulham 4-2 to pile the pressure on Slavisa Jokanovic.
In an entertaining encounter at Cardiff City Stadium, Callum Paterson's scuffed finish in the 65th minute to make it 3-2 was key before Kadeem Harris added gloss late on.
Neil Warnock's side had to overturn an early deficit - Fulham taking the lead through Andre Schurrle's 11th-minute stunner, but the Cottagers' defensive deficiencies enabled Josh Murphy and Bobby Reid to score in quick succession.
Ryan Sessegnon's first Premier League goal drew Fulham level in the 34th minute, but Paterson deservedly restored Cardiff's advantage, with Neil Etheridge's fine save setting the stage for Harris to wrap up the points.