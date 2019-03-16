Premier League Wrap: Morgan snatches points despite Maguire dismissal

London, March 16: Wes Morgan headed a 90th-minute winner as Leicester City won 2-1 in the Premier League at Burnley despite Harry Maguire's early red card.
Maguire's dismissal gave Burnley the advantage at a blustery Turf Moor on Saturday but Leicester led through James Maddison's fine free-kick.
Dwight McNeil soon hit back for the Clarets, who had strong penalty appeals rejected when Charlie Taylor went down under Wilfred Ndidi's challenge.
But it was Leicester who snatched all three points as Morgan - who came on to replace Demarai Gray after Maguire saw red - overpowered James Tarkowski to nod home.
Leicester were down to 10 in the fourth minute, Maguire getting the wrong side of Johann Gudmundsson as he ran through from Jack Cork's pass, the England defender tripping his man.
Gudmundsson hit the angle with the resulting free-kick, but Burnley struggled to make their advantage count and Harvey Barnes rifled narrowly wide at the other end.
Leicester took the lead in the 33rd minute, Tarkowski bringing down Maddison on the edge of the penalty area and the midfielder bending a brilliant free-kick beyond Tom Heaton, but Burnley were soon level.
Jonny Evans gave the ball away and Burnley worked the ball to their left, McNeil and Taylor combining for the former to sweep a first-time finish across Kasper Schmeichel.
Cork and Ashley Westwood wasted openings as Burnley made a strong start to the second half, with Chris Wood only able to direct McNeil's deflected low centre over the crossbar.
Michael Oliver bizarrely opted not to point to the spot when Ndidi tripped Taylor in the box and McNeil curled a drive narrowly over as Dyche's men pressed hard for the winner.
But they were caught out in the final minute, a half-cleared corner sent back into the box by Youri Tielemans for Morgan to nod home a downward header, with Schmeichel making a huge late save to prevent substitute Matej Vydra earning the Clarets a draw.
Javier Hernandez scored twice in the last six minutes as West Ham secured a dramatic 4-3 Premier League win over rock-bottom Huddersfield Town at the London Stadium.
Jan Siewert's side had looked set for just a fourth league win of the season after a Juninho Bacuna header and Karlan Grant brace had cancelled out Mark Noble's early penalty.
They crumbled in the closing stages, though, with Angelo Ogbonna reducing the deficit with 15 minutes remaining and substitute Hernandez twice heading past Jan Lossl – the second coming in stoppage time – to seal an unlikely win in a seven-goal thriller.
Defeat leaves the Terriers rooted to the foot of the Premier League – 16 points from safety – while Manuel Pellegrini's side remain in ninth.