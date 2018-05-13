Premier League wrap-up: Carrick shines on swansong; Salah sets record, Blues miss out on CL spot

London, May 13: Michael Carrick signed off his Premier League career by creating the only goal of the game as Manchester United beat Watford 1-0 while Liverpool FC striker Mohamed Salah finished the season by winning the golden boot on the final day of the season on Sunday (May 13).
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's glorious career as the manager of the club came to an end as his side claimed a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town. However, Chelsea were stunned by Newcastle United 3-0 and Antonio Conte's side missed out on a place in next season's Champions League.
Here's the wrap-up of the last games of the 2017-18 Premier League season:
Carrick sets up winner in final Old Trafford appearance
Carrick, who will join United manager Jose Mourinho's backroom team from next season, was handed the captain's armband for his final game at Old Trafford and given a guard of honour as the teams emerged for kick-off.
And it was the former England midfielder who made the decisive contribution, his superb lifted through-ball enabling Juan Mata to tee up Marcus Rashford to break the deadlock.
🔊 Time to turn your sound up and listen to @Carras16's final words as an #MUFC player at Old Trafford... pic.twitter.com/LZPg8uZ2jF— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2018
That was the lone piece of invention from a United side minus the services of Anthony Martial, who was left out of the squad amid rumours of a move away, though MUTV later suggested the France international has an injury.
United's inability to take full control of the game after taking the lead may be of concern to Mourinho ahead of the FA Cup final with former club Chelsea next weekend.
However, the victory was never in doubt after they went ahead, Watford struggling to craft anything reply as United finished on 81 points, the 19-point gap to champions Manchester City an illustration of the improvements the Premier League runners-up must make next season. Early on United played with a lack of intensity perhaps befitting of a side focused on a cup final.
As a result, Watford found plenty of openings in the United defence on the counter, though they struggled to exploit them, the visitors were dealt a blow when Christian Kabasele was forced off through injury after falling awkwardly into the advertising hoardings.
And Watford's inability to take advantage of United's lackadaisical start was punished as Carrick provided a wonderful flourish of creativity to mark his last game.
He lifted an expertly weighted ball over the Watford backline, with Mata beating the offside trap and controlling it brilliantly before squaring for Rashford to tap into an empty net.
Huddersfield Town 0 Arsenal 1: Wenger bows out with first away win of 2018
Arsene Wenger's Arsenal reign came to an end in winning fashion as his side claimed a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at John Smith's Stadium.
A first-half goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, his 10th in the Premier League since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, was enough to secure the Gunners' first points away from home in 2018.
For 22 years, for 1,235 games, for 49, 49 undefeated, for 7 FA Cups, for 3 @PremierLeague titles, for two Doubles, for winning the league at Old Trafford and White Hart Lane, for Wengerball, for the Invincibles, for your total love and devotion, we want to say... #MerciArsène❤️ pic.twitter.com/xkRXjLAid2— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 13, 2018
It also allowed Wenger to celebrate victory in his 828th and final top-flight match in charge at the 54th different ground he has visited as Gunners boss in the competition.
A guard of honour greeted Wenger as he made his way out onto the pitch and two planes carrying banners wishing him a fond farewell were flown over the ground during the first half.
What an emotional day it's been...— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 13, 2018
For 7,895 days, Arsène Wenger has been our manager - how are you feeling right now?#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/J09ZJoWobl
There was little to shout about on the pitch, with Arsenal secure in sixth place and Huddersfield having guaranteed their survival with their 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Wednesday.
Aubameyang's close-range finish was enough to separate the teams despite some second-half pressure from the hosts, giving Wenger a fitting farewell ahead of a new era in north London after 22 years at the helm.
Tottenham 5 Leicester City 4: Kane and Lamela at the double in classic
Harry Kane and Erik Lamela each scored twice as Tottenham beat Leicester City 5-4 to sign off from their stay at Wembley with a pulsating end-of-season classic.
England striker Kane cancelled out Jamie Vardy's early opener, but goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kelechi Iheanacho had the Foxes 3-1 ahead two minutes after the break.
Lamela inspired the fightback by twice finishing from Kyle Walker-Peters assists, and it was the Argentine's strike that forced an own goal from Christian Fuchs to put Spurs in front by the hour mark.
WHAT. A. GAME!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 13, 2018
😠 04' Spurs 0-1 Leicester
😅 07' Spurs 1-1 Leicester
😕 16' Spurs 1-2 Leicester
😩 47' Spurs 1-3 Leicester
🤔 49' Spurs 2-3 Leicester
😏 53' Spurs 3-3 Leicester
🤪 60' Spurs 4-3 Leicester
😥 73' Spurs 4-4 Leicester
🤩 76' Spurs 5-4 Leicester #COYS pic.twitter.com/mbGec3IQDa
Vardy's expertly taken second appeared to have earned Leicester a remarkable point, but England team-mate Kane had the last word to seal a scarcely believable three points with his 11th Premier League goal against Leicester - more than any other opponent he has faced.
The dramatic victory means Spurs, who were already assured of a Champions League berth next season, finish third ahead of Liverpool, but Kane's unlikely pursuit of Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot fell short despite him scoring 30 league goals for the first time.
👏 Thank you. #COYS pic.twitter.com/pdhGKzBDWW— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 13, 2018
It remains to be seen if boss Mauricio Pochettino and key centre-back Toby Alderweireld, who have both been the subject of speculation surrounding their futures, will remain with Spurs when they leave the national stadium to play at their new ground on the site of the old White Hart Lane next season.
Claude Puel's own tenure at Leicester is also likely to face further scrutiny, the Foxes finishing the season ninth after ending the league campaign with just one win in seven - albeit that coming against Arsenal in midweek.
Salah sets record as Klopp's side secure fourth
Mohamed Salah created Premier League history as Liverpool wrapped up a top-four finish with a comfortable 4-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.
Salah fired the hosts in front during the first half at Anfield, the forward swivelling inside the penalty area to score his 32nd league goal and, in the process, set a new competition record for a 38-game season.
Dejan Lovren headed in Liverpool's second before the break, the defender converting Andrew Robertson's left-wing cross.
📍 Anfield.@MoSalah is awarded the @premierleague Golden Boot, presented by @CadburyUK. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/087NPU0DMW— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 13, 2018
Salah then showed his creative side by setting up Dominic Solanke's first goal for the club, and Robertson netted a fourth in the 85th minute to help Jurgen Klopp's side finish their domestic duties in style.
The result saw travel-sick Brighton end an otherwise successful first Premier League campaign without an away league win in 2018, as Chris Hughton's team wilted in the Merseyside sunshine.
With 32 goals, Magnificent Mohamed Salah wins the 2017/18 @premierleague Golden Boot 👑 pic.twitter.com/hZ6KaU1yVJ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 13, 2018
Liverpool still have unfinished business in Europe this season, of course, and Klopp made sure Salah - as well as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the other members of the now-famous front three - were unscathed before the final against Real Madrid on May 26, withdrawing them all in the closing stages of what was a routine victory.
For the second successive season, Liverpool's hopes of finishing fourth or higher were boosted by a final-weekend fixture against opponents with nothing to play for.
Newcastle United 3 Chelsea 0: Abject Blues miss out on Champions League spot
Chelsea produced an abject performance as they missed out on a place in next season's Champions League by going down 3-0 at Newcastle United.
Antonio Conte's side went into their final Premier League match of the season needing a win and a slip-up from Liverpool to book a place in the top four, but the deposed champions failed to keep up their end of the bargain.
💪🏽⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kEZJZM8oyL— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 13, 2018
Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion meant Chelsea would have had to settle for Europa League football even if they left St James' Park with three points, but the limp nature of their performance will provide concerns ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester United next weekend.
Conte, whose uncertain future at the club is expected to be clarified before the end of the month, suggested at his pre-match news conference that missing out on the top four would not hurt the Blues, and his team evidently lacked the desire to make a fist of a late challenge.
The players, Rafa Benítez and the coaching staff will now conduct a lap of appreciation at @StJamesParkNE1.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 13, 2018
THANK YOU for your amazing support this season. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/sQM6Co9Q9T
Chelsea failed to register a single shot at goal in the first half and Dwight Gayle gave Newcastle a deserved lead in the 23rd minute, putting Rafael Benitez on the path to a first Premier League win against one of his former clubs, as well as a 10th-place finish.
Gayle went off injured early in the second period but a four-minute double from Ayoze Perez saw the Magpies home for a comfortable victory, with FA Cup glory unlikely to be enough to remove the bitter taste for Chelsea and keep Conte at Stamford Bridge next season.
Thibaut Courtois returned to the line-up after missing the draw against Huddersfield Town in midweek with a back injury and was forced into action by Jonjo Shelvey and Mohamed Diame in the opening 10 minutes.
Relegation confirmed after Swans fail to produce miracle
Swansea City's seven-year stay in the Premier League came to an end with a 2-1 loss against already relegated Stoke City at the Liberty Stadium.
Carlos Carvalhal's side needed a win, a Southampton loss and a 10-goal swing in order to preserve their place among the elite, having netted only twice in their last eight top-flight games.
Faced with that immense challenge, there was still room for sentiment as stalwart Angel Rangel started in his final outing for the hosts, with Leon Britton on the bench at the end of his long Swans career.
📸 Lasse Sorenson with an impressive debut. Very calm, can spot a pass and has an assist to his name this afternoon (1-2) #SCFC pic.twitter.com/9T5fhPMGZZ— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 13, 2018
And Swansea - who look set to part company with Carvalhal - were soon celebrating when Andy King stroked home the opener, prompting chants of 'we want 10' from the Stoke end, with former Potters boss Mark Hughes at the Saints helm.
It was the first time the Welsh club had taken the lead in a match since the 4-1 victory over West Ham in March, which came towards the end of a run of 18 points from Carvalhal's opening 10 games in charge.
Having taken over in December with the side rock-bottom on only 13 points, the Portuguese looked to be leading a remarkable revival, but their demise was confirmed amid some signs of protest at the club's hierarchy.
Badou Ndiaye lobbed in the leveller and Peter Crouch scored what proved to be the winner before the break, converting the 1000th Premier League goal of the season, while Xherdan Shaqiri missed a penalty in a drab second half.
The two sides will next meet in the Championship, with Paul Lambert's men have had their fate sealed following last weekend's 2-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace.
Source: OPTA/OmniSport
