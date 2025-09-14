Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Qualification Scenario: How can PAK reach next stage after defeat against India?

PSG Secures 2-0 Victory Over Lens As Barcola Scores Two Goals For Luis Enrique's Side Bradley Barcola scored twice to lead Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-0 victory over Lens, keeping them at the top of Ligue 1. The win comes ahead of their upcoming Champions League match.

-myKhel Team

Bradley Barcola's two goals secured a straightforward 2-0 victory for Paris Saint-Germain against Lens, propelling Luis Enrique's team back to the top of Ligue 1. The French player scored in each half at Parc des Princes, with Vitinha assisting both times. Barcola's first goal came just 15 minutes into the match, as he curled a shot from the edge of the penalty area past Robin Risser.

Despite taking an early lead, PSG faced concerns when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia left the field injured after 30 minutes. This added to the absence of Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, who were already sidelined due to injuries. Nevertheless, Barcola extended PSG's lead with a brilliant solo run, dribbling past several defenders before slotting the ball into the bottom-left corner beyond Risser's reach.

From that point on, PSG maintained control, with Lens struggling to pose any real threat to Lucas Chevalier. This victory helped build momentum for Luis Enrique's squad as they prepared for their Champions League clash against Atalanta on Wednesday. The win also marked PSG's continued dominance in Ligue 1.

The match was notable for being PSG's first game without Dembele and Doue since last season began. Despite this, they have managed to score 129 goals and secure 38 wins in all competitions during 2025, leading among teams in Europe's top five leagues.

Barcola emerged as a key player in the absence of Dembele and Doue. He scored with every shot he took despite having an expected goals (xG) tally of only 0.07. His performance included four successful dribbles, matching Warren Zaire-Emery, Ibrahim Mbaye, and Florian Thauvin for the highest number during the game.

This match marked PSG's 70th across all competitions since last season began. Their ability to maintain such high performance levels despite missing key players highlights their depth and resilience as a team.