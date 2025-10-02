Football PSG Triumphs Over Barcelona With Goncalo Ramos' Last-Minute Goal In Champions League Clash In a thrilling Champions League match, PSG defeated Barcelona 2-1 thanks to Goncalo Ramos' late goal. The victory extends PSG's winning streak and highlights their dominance in recent encounters. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 3:07 [IST]

Paris Saint-Germain secured a dramatic 2-1 victory against Barcelona, with Goncalo Ramos scoring a late winner. This triumph marked a successful return for Luis Enrique to Barcelona. PSG resisted Barcelona's initial pressure and capitalised on late opportunities at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Substitute Ramos delivered the decisive goal, ensuring PSG's win in this thrilling encounter.

Barcelona began the match with intensity, creating an early chance when Lamine Yamal set up Ferran Torres. Torres, however, was thwarted by Illia Zabarnyi after rounding the goalkeeper. Five minutes later, Torres successfully converted Marcus Rashford's low cross to give Barcelona the lead. Despite Wojciech Szczesny saving Achraf Hakimi's free-kick, PSG equalised through Senny Mayulu's composed finish following Nuno Mendes' assist.

PSG have enjoyed considerable success in recent visits to Barcelona. They have now won their last three matches against the Blaugrana on their home turf, becoming the first team to achieve this feat in major European competitions. This victory also extends PSG's winning streak in the Champions League to five matches, including last season's final, with an impressive aggregate score of 14-2.

The second half saw Barcelona struggle initially but they nearly regained the lead when Dani Olmo seized on a defensive error. However, his shot was blocked by Hakimi near the goal line. As time dwindled, Lee Kang-in almost made an immediate impact off the bench by navigating through defenders and hitting Szczesny’s post with a curling shot.

The match statistics reflected a closely contested game. PSG managed 15 shots with an expected goals (xG) value of 1.52 compared to Barcelona’s 12 shots worth 1.31 xG. Despite these numbers indicating a balanced contest, it was PSG who ultimately emerged victorious thanks to their clinical finishing in crucial moments.

In the dying moments of the game, PSG’s persistence paid off during a counter-attack initiated by Hakimi’s precise cross that found Ramos unmarked. Ramos capitalised on this opportunity by scoring in the 90th minute to secure all three points for his team.

This result highlights PSG’s dominance over Barcelona in recent years and underscores their formidable form in Europe’s premier club competition. The Parisians continue to demonstrate their ability to perform under pressure and maintain their winning momentum against top-tier opposition.