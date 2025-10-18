'Playing in the PKL is the dream for these kids', reckons India Boys Coach Srinivas Reddy

Football PSG Draws 3-3 With Strasbourg As Mayulu Scores Late Equaliser To Keep Team At Top Of Ligue 1 In a thrilling match, Paris Saint-Germain came back from a two-goal deficit to draw 3-3 against Strasbourg. Senny Mayulu's late equaliser ensured PSG remains at the top of Ligue 1. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

Paris Saint-Germain managed to claw back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-3 draw against Strasbourg, maintaining their position at the top of Ligue 1. Bradley Barcola opened the scoring for PSG, but Joaquin Panichelli's two goals and Diego Moreira's strike put Strasbourg ahead. However, a penalty from Goncalo Ramos and an equaliser by Senny Mayulu ensured both teams shared the points.

The match began with PSG taking an early lead. Barcola found the net just six minutes in, thanks to a precise pass from Desire Doue. However, Strasbourg quickly responded when Guela Doue assisted Panichelli, who headed in the equaliser. Despite PSG's initial dominance, Strasbourg capitalised on their chances to turn the game around.

Strasbourg took control before halftime with Moreira scoring after receiving a clever pass from Valentin Barco. The situation worsened for PSG early in the second half when Moreira set up Panichelli for his second goal, extending Strasbourg's lead to 3-1.

PSG were given hope when Penders fouled Desire Doue in the box, leading to a penalty that Ramos converted confidently. From then on, PSG pushed hard for an equaliser. Lee Kang-In hit the woodwork and Quentin Ndjantou narrowly missed with a long-range shot as PSG increased their pressure.

Their persistence paid off in the 79th minute when Mayulu scored after Lee played him into the box. Although Penders saved Mayulu's initial attempt, he headed home on the rebound to level the score at 3-3.

Statistical Insights and Player Performances

Both teams had opportunities to win, but a draw was fair based on their performances. PSG generated 2.58 expected goals (xG) from 21 shots compared to Strasbourg’s 2.13 xG from 12 attempts. Notably, this match marked the third occasion where both Doue brothers contributed directly to goals in Ligue 1 matches.

Panichelli has been prolific this season, leading all players in goals scored in France’s top division with seven goals so far.

The match showcased thrilling football with both sides displaying resilience and skill. Despite being behind twice during the game, PSG showed determination to fight back and earn a point against a strong Strasbourg side.