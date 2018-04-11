PSG defender Thomas Meunier wants Everton move

Bengaluru, April 11: Belgian international right-back Thomas Meunier has sensationally opened the door for a summer move to Everton after admitting he’s not getting enough minutes at Paris Saint-Germain.
The 26-year-old has named the Toffees as one of three clubs he’d be happy to join alongside Valencia and Borussia Dortmund.
The Belgian joined PSG from Club Brugge in 2016 and has made 62 appearances in all competitions since. However, many of them have been from the bench or in other tournaments, with Meunier featuring just 17 times in Ligue 1 this season.
He has had to compete with Dani Alves for a starting spot since the Brazilian arrived on a free transfer from Juventus last summer.
And Meunier was also locked in a battle with Serge Aurier last term before the Ivorian secured his switch to Tottenham.
Alves looks set to continue at the Parc des Princes for at least another year, and although his World Cup spot for Belgium isn’t in jeopardy, Meunier concedes he needs to be playing week in, week out to realise his full potential.
The PSG defender said: “I do not ask too much for now, what I want is to play football. If I have to go down a notch to be able to play on the pitch, I’ll do it.
“We will see how it goes. I have two more years in Paris, my goal is to stay. I like it a lot, it’s just like my family. The club didn’t contact me, it’s hard to predict.
“I could aim at a club like Everton, Valencia or Dortmund. Michy Batshuayi did really well going there. The fun is playing football, and that’s the only thing I miss right now.”
Meunier has hardly struggled in PSG colours and it will be a shame if the French giants let him leave despite not giving him enough chances.
Manchester United have also been linked with the Belgian formerly and it will not be a surprise if the Red Devils are encouraged to enter the bidding war as well.
