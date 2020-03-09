PSG-Dortmund to be played behind closed doors

Bengaluru, March 9: The second leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday (March 11) will be played behind closed doors.
The Paris prefecture of police confirmed on Monday (March 9) that the decision had been taken as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The game at Paris' Parc des Princes stadium will see the Ligue 1 giants go into the second-leg having lost the first-leg tie in Dortmund 1-2.
In the opening leg at Signal Iduna Park, teenager Erling Haaland did the star turn for Dortmund by scoring both goals with Neymar reducing the gap for the visitors.
Dortmund 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Haaland brace stuns returning Tuchel
"Paris Saint-Germain notes the decision of the Paris Prefecture de Police to hold the Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund match on Wednesday, March 11, behind closed doors," the club announced on their website.
📍 #PSGBVB— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) March 9, 2020
Le Paris Saint-Germain prend acte de la décision de la Préfecture de police de faire jouer le match du mercredi 11 mars 2020 opposant le Paris Saint-Germain au @BVB à huis clos. 🏟️https://t.co/iDqGCLuwST
"In this context, the club remains fully mobilized to organise the match in the best possible conditions.
PSG season ticket holders and supporters who bought their tickets on billetterie.psg.fr and ticketplace.psg.fr will be informed very soon of the terms and conditions proposed by Paris Saint-Germain.
The club would like to thank all supporters for their understanding and continued support," the club statement added.
(With inputs from PSG Media)