Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PSG-Dortmund to be played behind closed doors

By
PSG
The game at Paris' Parc des Princes stadium will be played behind closed doors.

Bengaluru, March 9: The second leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday (March 11) will be played behind closed doors.

The Paris prefecture of police confirmed on Monday (March 9) that the decision had been taken as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The game at Paris' Parc des Princes stadium will see the Ligue 1 giants go into the second-leg having lost the first-leg tie in Dortmund 1-2.

CL Fixtures | Results

In the opening leg at Signal Iduna Park, teenager Erling Haaland did the star turn for Dortmund by scoring both goals with Neymar reducing the gap for the visitors.

Dortmund 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Haaland brace stuns returning Tuchel

"Paris Saint-Germain notes the decision of the Paris Prefecture de Police to hold the Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund match on Wednesday, March 11, behind closed doors," the club announced on their website.

"In this context, the club remains fully mobilized to organise the match in the best possible conditions.

PSG season ticket holders and supporters who bought their tickets on billetterie.psg.fr and ticketplace.psg.fr will be informed very soon of the terms and conditions proposed by Paris Saint-Germain.

The club would like to thank all supporters for their understanding and continued support," the club statement added.

(With inputs from PSG Media)

More PARIS SAINT GERMAIN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 16:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue