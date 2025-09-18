PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: What did Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Say on Next IND vs PAK Match?

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch World Athletics Javelin Final On Online And On TV?

Football PSG's Luis Enrique Compares Challenging Fixture List To Obstacle Course Following Atalanta Victory After PSG's 4-0 win against Atalanta, Luis Enrique likened the team's upcoming Champions League fixtures to an obstacle course, highlighting the challenges ahead. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 13:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) began their Champions League campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over Atalanta. Marquinhos opened the scoring early, followed by goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, and Goncalo Ramos. This win continues PSG's strong performance against Italian teams, having lost only once in their last 12 encounters with Serie A clubs in major European tournaments.

Luis Enrique, PSG's manager, likened their Champions League schedule to an obstacle course due to its challenging nature. The team faces tough matches ahead, including away games against Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen, followed by home fixtures against Bayern Munich and Tottenham. Later in the competition, they will also play Athletic Bilbao, Sporting CP, and Newcastle.

In 2025 alone, PSG has netted 36 goals across 11 Champions League matches. Their average of 3.27 goals per game is second only to Bayern Munich's record of 3.36 set in 2020 for a calendar year in the competition's history. This prolific scoring highlights PSG's attacking prowess on the European stage.

Luis Enrique expressed satisfaction with the team's performance against Atalanta. He told Sky Sports Italia that it was a positive start reflecting their football style against a technically strong opponent. "They press you and cause problems," he noted, "but we are in very good shape and deserved this victory."

Enrique acknowledged the difficulty of their upcoming fixtures but remained optimistic about their prospects. He recalled how they won their first game last year in stoppage time and noted that this year's start was much better. "We were all aware of the importance of starting strong," he said.

The team's recent success against Italian sides adds confidence as they navigate a demanding schedule. With a blend of tactical discipline and attacking flair, PSG aims to progress far in this season's Champions League campaign.

As PSG prepares for these challenges, they remain focused on maintaining their form and building on their impressive start. The team's ability to adapt and perform under pressure will be crucial as they face some of Europe's top clubs in the coming weeks.