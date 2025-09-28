Football PSG Faces Injury Concerns For Vitinha And Kvaratskhelia Ahead Of Champions League Match Paris Saint-Germain is awaiting updates on injuries to Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after they exited early in a recent match. The situation is concerning as they prepare for a crucial Champions League clash. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

Paris Saint-Germain are currently dealing with injury concerns for Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who both left the field early during their 2-0 victory against Auxerre. This win marked PSG's fifth in six Ligue 1 matches this season, following a previous loss to Marseille. Centre-backs Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Beraldo scored the goals. However, with a Champions League match against Barcelona approaching, PSG's injury list is growing.

Vitinha had to leave the pitch in the first half due to discomfort, while Kvaratskhelia was substituted at halftime because of a thigh issue. These injuries add to PSG's existing problems, as they are already missing key players like Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves, and captain Marquinhos. Luis Enrique expressed uncertainty about the situation, stating: "I can't tell you anything. We have to wait for tomorrow's results."

Luis Enrique emphasised the need for patience and calmness as they await medical assessments. He mentioned that Vitinha was substituted due to some issues but stressed that he doesn't want to risk any player's health. "It's not positive but we have to wait for the medical staff tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," he added.

Barcelona is also grappling with its own injury challenges ahead of their clash with PSG. Key players such as Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, Joan Garcia, and Gavi will be absent from their lineup. Luis Enrique lamented that fans won't witness both teams at full strength during this much-anticipated match.

Expressing his disappointment over the situation, Luis Enrique remarked: "You have to be positive all the time; it's easy to be negative." He noted that it's unfortunate for both teams' supporters that several important players will miss out on this encounter. For him and Hansi Flick, it is indeed regrettable.

As PSG prepares for their upcoming match against Barcelona in the Champions League, they face significant challenges due to injuries affecting key players on both sides. The absence of these athletes may impact the quality of play expected by fans worldwide.