PSG set to sign Liverpool and Barcelona target Seri

Bengaluru, January 5: French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to swoop for Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri.
The potential deal could blow the hopes of Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool in landing the Ivory Coast star midfielder.
The French media report that PSG are poised to swoop during the January window, although the player is open to joining a Premier League club.
They say that City and Reds have scouted Seri, 26, on several occasions but are yet to table an offer. He was on the radar of Barcelona in the summer, who came in with a £35million bid.
But Nice rejected the bid to the annoyance of the player. However, it does not seem that the Ligue 1 side could hold onto their priced asset for long.
Arsenal have also monitored his progress and could enter the fray after the arrival of Raul Sanllehli as head of football operations.
Barca's ex-sporting director was said to have been disappointed by the Catalan giants' failure to land Seri.
The player started his career in his homeland with ASEC Mimosas before moving to Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira, following a stint with Porto's B team.
Nice snapped up Seri's signing in 2015 for just around £750,000, with Seri appearing in almost every Ligue 1 match since.
The club are currently sixth in the French top flight and enjoying a resurgence after their early-season troubles, thanks to 10 goals in 13 games from Mario Balotelli.
PSG are looking for options in midfield to provide competition for the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Marco Veratti and are looking for long-term replacement of Thiago Motta.
Seri is a player who knows Ligue 1 closely and will take very little time to adapt to the conditions. Plus, PSG could offer the Ivorian a much better wage package compared to Liverpool or Arsenal.