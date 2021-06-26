PSG sign 3-year deal with Mbappe, but this is Ethan not Kylian; know all about 'Wonder Brother'

Paris, June 26: While speculation still surrounds the future of French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-German, the club announced on Friday (June 25) that his younger brother, Ethan Mbappe, had signed a youth contract with them.
Ethan Mbappe, 15, has signed a three-year contract which will keep him with the club until 2024, the PSG announced this in their website and Twitter, making waves in the social media space.
Kylian Mbappe, who is currently with France at Euro 2020, is under contract until June 2022.
However, media reports in France claim that the 22-year-old is looking to leave the club with both Liverpool and Real Madrid reported to be interested in signing him.
Ethan, unlike his brother, is not a forward and plays in the midfield. Whatever the future holds for Mbappe senior, the PSG will have a Mbappe jersey with them in the future too.
There are high hopes on Ethan in Paris footballing circles as many believes that he can surpass his brother's achievements as he is often termed as the 'wonder kid.' He has been in talks for a while now as the next big thing in French football and not merely because he is the brother of a World Cup winner.