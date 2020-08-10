Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PSG signs multi-year sponsorship deal with Chinese company Hisense

By
PSG
PSG deal comes as Europe’s top clubs look to increase their foothold in Chinese market.

Bengaluru, August 10: Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Chinese consumer electronics and home appliances company Hisense.

The deal comes as Europe's top-notch football clubs all look to increase their foothold in the lucrative Chinese market.

PSG, who will take on Atalanta in this season's UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, are owned by wealthy Qatari businessman Nasser Al Khelaifi.

Tuchel offers Mbappe update ahead of PSG-Atalanta Champions League tie

"We're proud to be working with such a leading global brand from Asia Pacific. This is a meaningful partnership for the club, demonstrating our growing commitment to the region," said PSG's Asia Pacific Managing Director Sebastien Wasels.

As well as seeing the Hisense brand and product range showcased to huge audiences for the French League champions at the Parc des Princes stadium and around the world, via broadcast, digital and social channels, the partnership will also see Hisense provide a wide range of innovative products to the club to support its needs across its various facilities, including its new training centre.

"We're looking forward to bringing the PSG experience into more people's homes around the world. Together with Hisense, we'll also come closer to our fans in China where Hisense is based," Wasels added.

With ground-breaking technology in TV and home appliances, the Chinese company is perfectly positioned to enable the best home viewing experience for PSG fans, a fact which Hisense International President Alex Zhu acknowledged.

"We're excited to team up with PSG, one of the most successful and fastest growing clubs in the world. They've always pursued breakthroughs in technology and innovation in everything that they do, which coincides perfectly with Hisense's mission of pursuing scientific and technological innovation and bringing happiness to millions of families.

We believe that through this partnership, we can create the best possible at home viewing experience for PSG and its fans throughout the world."

Hisense has sponsored many events across the globe including the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

PSG Chief Partnerships Officer Marc Armstrong, shared his thoughts, "We're delighted to welcome Hisense to the PSG family and to be partnering with such a world-leading consumer electronics and home appliances company. It'll provide an excellent opportunity to reach and interact with our fans across the world."

(With inputs from PSG Media)

More PARIS SAINT GERMAIN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
The most searched cricketer on Google
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 16:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue