PSG signs multi-year sponsorship deal with Chinese company Hisense

Bengaluru, August 10: Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Chinese consumer electronics and home appliances company Hisense.
The deal comes as Europe's top-notch football clubs all look to increase their foothold in the lucrative Chinese market.
PSG, who will take on Atalanta in this season's UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, are owned by wealthy Qatari businessman Nasser Al Khelaifi.
"We're proud to be working with such a leading global brand from Asia Pacific. This is a meaningful partnership for the club, demonstrating our growing commitment to the region," said PSG's Asia Pacific Managing Director Sebastien Wasels.
As well as seeing the Hisense brand and product range showcased to huge audiences for the French League champions at the Parc des Princes stadium and around the world, via broadcast, digital and social channels, the partnership will also see Hisense provide a wide range of innovative products to the club to support its needs across its various facilities, including its new training centre.
"We're looking forward to bringing the PSG experience into more people's homes around the world. Together with Hisense, we'll also come closer to our fans in China where Hisense is based," Wasels added.
With ground-breaking technology in TV and home appliances, the Chinese company is perfectly positioned to enable the best home viewing experience for PSG fans, a fact which Hisense International President Alex Zhu acknowledged.
"We're excited to team up with PSG, one of the most successful and fastest growing clubs in the world. They've always pursued breakthroughs in technology and innovation in everything that they do, which coincides perfectly with Hisense's mission of pursuing scientific and technological innovation and bringing happiness to millions of families.
We believe that through this partnership, we can create the best possible at home viewing experience for PSG and its fans throughout the world."
Hisense has sponsored many events across the globe including the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
PSG Chief Partnerships Officer Marc Armstrong, shared his thoughts, "We're delighted to welcome Hisense to the PSG family and to be partnering with such a world-leading consumer electronics and home appliances company. It'll provide an excellent opportunity to reach and interact with our fans across the world."
(With inputs from PSG Media)