PSG star Rabiot rejects Tottenham for dream Liverpool move

Bengaluru, January 29: Paris Saint-Germain contract rebel Adrien Rabiot has rejected Tottenham Hotspur because he wants to join Liverpool instead.
The French midfielder rejected a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain with his future now up in the air.
The 23-year-old was linked with a Bosman switch to Barcelona at the end of the season, but that has failed to materialise. That alerted Spurs and London rivals Chelsea to his availability, with Mauricio Pochettinno’s outfit believed to be leading the race.
However, reports in France claim that Rabiot is stalling on a move to Tottenham as he wants to join fellow Premier League outfit Liverpool.
The report adds Rabiot has always seen himself playing for the Anfield giants and Jurgen Klopp should he ever come to England. He is a boyhood fan of the Reds and is believed to be not interested in joining any other English side but the Merseyside giants.
The only problem he faces is that the Reds are not in the market for midfield reinforcements.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is nearing a return to full fitness and Klopp also recruited Naby Keita and Fabinho last summer.
Fabinho has done quite a good job at Anfield so far depite a slow start to life in the Premier League, while Keita has struggled to justify his huge price tag, but Klopp is believed to be patient with the Guinea international.
Rabiot has not appeared for PSG since December 11 and failed to make the squad for Sunday’s 4-1 win over Rennes. However, his exclusion from the side is more due to his reasons off the pitch rather than footballing reasons.
The Frenchman's contract expires in the summer and we have to wait and see where he eventually ends up.