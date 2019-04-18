Football

PSG to battle Man City for Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl

By
Borussia Dortmund star Julian Weigl
Bengaluru, April 18: French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are plotting another bid for Manchester City target Julian Weigl with Borussia Dortmund holding out for a £22million fee.

Thomas Tuchel, boss of the Ligue 1 giants, is hoping for a reunion with the defensive midfielder with whom he worked at Dortmund.

But the PSG boss will have to face the challenge of Pep Guardiola, who is willing to spare no expense in order to find a long-term replacement for Fernandinho for which he deems Weigl good enough.

Weigl, 23, has fallen out of favour at Borussia Dortmund under Lucien Favre and is thought to be looking for a summer move, according to reports in Germany.

Both City and PSG were in the market for the German midfielder last summer with the German side not willing to part with him for less than £68m.

But after a frustrating season in Dortmund, the club are now willing to cut their losses slashing a huge £46m off their asking price.

Weigl has featured in just 19 matches this season scoring once, in the 7-0 win over Nuremberg in September.

The midfielder has even resorted to a run-out for the second-team this term as he bids to break back into Favre's plans.

Weigl is also itching to get back into the international squad with Joachim Low undertaking a mammoth overhaul, ditching a host of seasoned veterans.

The Dortmund ace hasn't featured for Germany since 2017 and will be desperate to add to his five caps next season.

Meanwhile, City have also joined Newcastle and Arsenal in the race for young winger Dwight McNeil.

The 19-year-old has taken the Premier League by storm this season at Burnley.

McNeil only broke into Sean Dyche’s starting XI around Christmas time but has already caught the eye of Guardiola amongst other top bosses.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
