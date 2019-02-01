Football

PSG youngster Adli joins Bordeaux

By Opta
Yacine Adli
Yacine Adli was handed a Paris Saint-Germain senior debut last season but the 18-year-old has joined Ligue 1 counterparts Bordeaux.

Paris, February 1: Bordeaux have signed teenage midfielder Yacine Adli from Paris Saint-Germain on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The deal is reported to be worth an initial €5.5million, with PSG also holding a sell-on clause estimated to be worth 40 per cent of any future transfer.

France Under-20 international Adli made his senior debut on the final day of last season against Caen and has scored twice in 13 games for PSG's second string this term.

The transfer continues Bordeaux's policy of signing youthful talents, with striker Josh Maja arriving from Sunderland and Raoul Bellanova to follow from Milan in the close season.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
