Qatar 2022 World Cup will be a catalyst for great change: Zanetti

Bengaluru/Doha, December 4: Argentinian star and Inter Milan great Javier Zanetti believes that the FIFA 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar will be a catalyst for great change.
The Qatar 2022 World Cup to be held from November 21 to December 18 will be the first-of-its-kind to be held in Middle East and the entire Arab region.
"The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will certainly be a catalyst for great change. I'm eagerly looking forward to the tournament. It'll be a fantastic experience for all those associated with the game," Zanetti said in Doha while speaking at a seminar organised by the Qatar Stars League.
In a trophy-laden career at Inter which lasted for almost two decades, Zanetti won literally everything including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Italian Cup (four times), Serie A (five times) and Super Cup (four times).
Qatar is building only eight stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and are promising to deliver the completed venues two years before the kick off.
Zanetti, who represented Argentina in two World Cups before retiring in 2014 feels the the country country is ready for the big occassion.
"It's great to have excellent infrastructure in place. It was amazing to see top-class facilities in Qatar and all that augurs well for the game's further development of the game in this country, " he said.