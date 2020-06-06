Qatar 2022 World Cup will go ahead as per schedule

Bengaluru/Doha, June 6: The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup organisers reassured that the tournament will go ahead as per schedule though many global events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postposned due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In a break from tradition, the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup was pushed back to a winter window because of the scorching summer temperatures in the Middle East country. The tournament is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18.
There has been widespread speculation that the Qatar World Cup might be put off, especially with a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported daily.
However, Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani sought to allay such apprehensions while assuring that designs of the stadiums, will comply with any changes to health and safety guidance in the post-coronavirus scenario.
"We believe that Qatar is working very closely and strongly with different healthcare organisations to make sure to deliver a healthy and safe World Cup and believe that this is part of the cure for the world to be back together in a happy manner," Al Thani was quoted as saying in an interview with Sky News.
Qatar is building only eight stadiums for the one-month tournament and are promising to deliver the completed venues two years before the kick off.
Work on two stadiums are already complete while the third one will be officialy unveiled on June 15.
Qatar 2022: Third World Cup Stadium is ready
Work on Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums and mega-projects linked to the tournament has continued despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Though the number of coronavirus cases in Qatar have gone up, the country has managed to keep the death rate low.
Qatar presses on with World Cup projects despite coronavirus
Al Thani assured that all the venues for Qatar 2022 will meet the safety standards while keeping in mind the post-COVID-19 scenario.
"There's an ongoing exercise with the organising committee, with different stakeholders, to make sure that all the health and safety standards are applied in all our stadiums, so it's still something ongoing.
"Once it's clear for all of us, I'm sure that we're going to put it out to the public," he added.
Qatar 2022 will be the first tournament to be held in the Middle East and the entire Arab world.