Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Qatar denies bribing FIFA officials to host 2022 World Cup

By Pti

Doha, April 8: Qatar on Tuesday (April 7) called allegations it bribed FIFA officials for the right to host the 2022 World Cup "baseless" and said they "will be fiercely contested".

According to US Justice Department documents released Monday (April 6), FIFA officials received bribes to vote in favour of awarding the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 tournament to Qatar.

The Kremlin has also refuted the allegations.

Qatar said it "strongly denies the allegations contained within the court papers".

The timings of the global football spectacle, due to be held in November and December of 2022, remain unchanged by coronavirus which has already forced the postponement of the European football championships and the Tokyo Olympics.

Russia and Qatar paid bribes for World Cup votes, new indictment alleges

Both will now take place in 2021.

The allegations are linked to a wide-ranging 2015 corruption scandal that left world football's governing body FIFA in turmoil and led to the downfall of then-president Sepp Blatter.

In the ensuing years, the US government has accused a total of 45 people and various sports companies of more than 90 crimes and of paying or accepting more than $200 million in bribes.

Russia denies bribing FIFA officials to host 2018 World Cup

"They are part of a long-standing case, the subject of which is not the 2018/2022 FIFA World Cup bidding process," Qatar's Supreme Committe for Delivery said in a statement.

"Despite years of false claims, evidence has never been produced to demonstrate that Qatar won the rights to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 unethically or by means that contravened FIFA's strict bidding rules.

More QATAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 4,789 | World - 1,383,436
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 8:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue