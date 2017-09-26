Qatar to go ahead with Gulf Cup despite political row

Bengaluru, September 26: 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar went ahead with the official draw ceremony of the Gulf Cup despite the absence of some countries who are on a diplomatic row with their neighbours.
It may be recalled that from June 6, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and some other Arab states snapped political and economic ties with Qatar over accusations that the country supports terrorism.
Qatar is scheduled to host the Gulf Cup from December 22 to January 5. They are the defending champions, having defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the final held at Riyadh in November, 2014.
But countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain want the tournament to be postponed till the ongoing political impasse ends.
However, the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) rejected their demand and conducted the draw in Doha yesterday (September 24) that sees the defending champions in Group B along with Bahrain, Iraq and Yemen. Kuwait will join them if FIFA lifts it ban on the country.
It is worth mentioning that FIFA had banned Kuwait's national football federation last year over alleged government interference in the running of the body.
Group A features Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE.
"The tournament is going ahead on time," said AGCFF General Secretary Jassim Al Rumaihi.
Saudi, UAE and Bahrain officials were conspicuous by their absence during the draw ceremony and Al Rumaihi was candid while admitting that the three teams are yet to confirm their participation in the tournament.
The event will go ahead only if at least five teams confirm participation.