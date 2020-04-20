Football
Setien neither 'pessimistic or optimistic' about Barcelona's chances of signing Lautaro Martinez

By Dejan Kalinic

Barcelona, April 20: Barcelona head coach Quique Setien said he was neither "pessimistic or optimistic" about potentially signing Inter forward Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez, 22, is linked with a move to the La Liga giants after scoring 16 goals in 31 games for Inter this season.

Barcelona are also reportedly interested in bringing Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar back to Camp Nou.

Setien was unsure about Barca's chances of signing Martinez, while saying the coronavirus pandemic would impact transfers.

"We talk about transfers, but this pandemic is going to condition many things. The situation of the clubs will be economically complicated," he told Onda Cero on Sunday (April 19).

"I am not pessimistic or optimistic with Lautaro. I like how I like great footballers, but I have no illusions with any."

The La Liga season was suspended last month with Barcelona holding a two-point lead with 11 games left to play.

Setien, 61, would like to complete the campaign, although admitted it would be tough with COVID-19 having killed more than 164,000 people worldwide, with Spain's death toll exceeding 20,400.

"We all want the championship to end even if it is behind closed doors," he said.

"But I would like to be guaranteed that there would be no problem."

Setien added: "I see it difficult to resume the championship. Until some light is seen, I prefer to stay at home."


Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 5:50 [IST]
