Kapil Dev Hails Tommy Fleetwood's DP World India Triumph: "It's Not About How You Win, How You Conduct Yourself Matters"

Football Rafael Leao's Two Goals Propel AC Milan To Victory Over Fiorentina, Says Modric Luka Modric commends Rafael Leao for his two-goal performance that secured AC Milan's 2-1 win against Fiorentina, marking their rise to the Serie A summit. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 4:05 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Luka Modric has expressed high praise for Rafael Leao, suggesting he has the potential to become one of the world's top players. Leao's impressive performance, scoring twice, led AC Milan to a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina, propelling them to the top of Serie A. His goals included an 86th-minute penalty that completed a comeback after Robin Gosens initially put Fiorentina ahead.

Leao's first goal was a stunning curling shot from outside the box, equalising just after the hour mark. He then calmly converted the decisive penalty. This marked his first Serie A goals at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in 512 days, with his last being against Salernitana in May 2024. Leao also had the most touches in the opposition box (six) and was second only to Alexis Saelemaekers in dribbles completed.

Modric shared his admiration for Leao's talent, stating, "Rafa is really amazing. I was looking forward to playing with him. Unfortunately, he got injured quickly, but now he's getting back to fitness." Modric believes Leao can still improve and hopes these goals boost his confidence and importance to the team.

With this win, Milan reached the top of the table for the first time since matchday eight of the 2023-24 season. Modric remains cautious about their position, emphasising a game-by-game approach. "Now we have to take it one game at a time," he said. He highlighted their growth in character and quality while acknowledging there's still a long journey ahead.

Massimiliano Allegri, Milan's manager, praised his team's attitude despite facing several injuries among key players like Adrien Rabiot and Christian Pulisic. Allegri noted that Fiorentina had limited chances before their goal and commended Milan's response to falling behind.

Allegri explained how injuries affected his tactical decisions during the match. "I needed to have some options to come off the bench," he mentioned. With many players missing in similar positions, Allegri had to carefully manage substitutions throughout the game.

The victory showcased Milan's resilience and adaptability under challenging circumstances. As they continue their campaign, maintaining this momentum will be crucial for sustaining their position at the top of Serie A.