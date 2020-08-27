Football
Raiola denies reports Ibrahimovic has agreed new Milan deal

By Ben Spratt

Milan, August 27: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not yet agreed a new contract with Milan, insists agent Mino Raiola.

Ibrahimovic returned to San Siro in January after his Los Angeles Galaxy deal expired and scored 11 times in 20 matches for the Rossoneri.

However, the 38-year-old forward is not under contract for next season as things stand.

Reports in Italy on Wednesday (August 26) claimed there had been a breakthrough in negotiations, with Ibrahimovic apparently agreeing a one-year deal on an initial wage of €6million.

But Raiola soon took to Twitter to deny this was the case.

"Ibrahimovic has NOT renewed his contract with AC Milan," the agent wrote.

He shared an image of one report, branding it "fake news".

Raiola last week told Sky Sport Italia: "We're talking, but we don't have an agreement yet."

He added: "We are negotiating. If I were not optimistic, I'd stay in bed with the blinds down."

Story first published: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 1:40 [IST]
