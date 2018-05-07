Ramos accuses Messi of putting pressure on referee

Bengaluru, May 7: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has accused Barcelona forward Lionel Messi of putting pressure on the referee at half-time in the El Clasico at Camp Nou which ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw after a series of controversial decisions.
Referee Alejando Hernandez Hernandez showed a total of eight yellow cards as well as the straight red for Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto in the ill-tempered clash.
Roberto had been sent off right at the end of the first half for clashing with Marcelo, provoking fury among the home side's players and supporters as moments earlier Real forward Gareth Bale had gotten away with a studs-up challenge on Samuel Umtiti.
The Wales forward later denied the newly-crowned La Liga champions Barca victory by hitting a scorching late equaliser from outside the area.
The constant on-field confrontations and meaty challenges meant Hernandez had a busy day as he dished out cards every now and then, including booking Ramos and Barca striker Luis Suarez.
"Messi put him under a bit of pressure in the tunnel, I don't know if there are cameras, maybe he caused him to referee in the second half in a different way," Ramos was quoted as saying in the Spanish media.
🎙️ @SergioRamos: "Messi put pressure on the referee in the tunnel at half time, I don't know if there were cameras, and I don't know if he would have made other decisions in the second half." pic.twitter.com/aQIhEEj6D3— MadridistaTV (@MadridistaTV1) May 6, 2018
"He said everything to him. This is football and everything should stay on the pitch."
Ramos also said he thought Suarez had been exaggerating his pain when the Uruguayan striker went down after a challenge in the first half. Real did not put the ball out of play at the time, angering Barca players."When an opponent is down on the floor and you think it's serious you normally kick the ball out of play. But I know him a little and I know what he's like," Ramos added.
"We always respect Barcelona but in that play I thought kicking the ball out was not necessary."
Suarez also had a goal ruled out for offside, while Real were denied a late penalty when Marcelo was tripped in the area by Jordi Alba."We watched an incredible game of football and I can't say if the draw is fair or not," said Real coach Zinedine Zidane, who would not be drawn on the referee's performance.
"Those that came to the stadium will go home happy. The game had a little bit of everything, I imagine it was very tough to referee."
With title already decided, it was first El Clasico in a decade which had no bearing on the title race, but the game was still played with all the usual passion and tension which makes it the most famous club fixture in Europe.
(With inputs from Agencies)
