Rangers 1-0 Legia Warsaw (1-0 agg): Morelos strikes late to book group stage berth

By Opta
Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow, August 30: Rangers qualified for the Europa League group stage after a 91st-minute Alfredo Morelos goal clinched a 1-0 aggregate victory over Legia Warsaw on Thursday (August 29).

After a goalless draw in Poland last week, Steven Gerrard's men again struggled to find the breakthrough at Ibrox, where there was a partial stadium closure following a UEFA charge of racist behaviour over sectarian chanting against St Joseph's in July.

Morelos came up with a priceless stoppage-time header to extend Rangers' European adventure ahead of Friday's group stage draw.

The second leg was tight again but Sheyi Ojo fired an early effort wide before Morelos headed Ryan Jack's cross off target.

Legia's first clear chance fell to Luquinhas but Allan McGregor made a good save, with opportunities few and far between throughout the first half.

After the break Morelos went close again with a deflected effort and referee Slavko Vincic paused the game due to pyrotechnics in the crowd shortly after.

Extra time looked to be beckoning but Rangers finally struck. A left-wing cross from substitute Jordan Jones was perfect and Morelos directed a downward header past goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki to seal progression.

Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
