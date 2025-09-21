Football Rangers Defeat Hibernian 2-0 To Advance In Scottish League Cup Semi-Finals Rangers secured a 2-0 victory against Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup, with goals from Nicolas Raskin and Bojan Miovski. This win alleviates pressure on coach Russell Martin as they move closer to a record-extending title. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 1:16 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Rangers secured a spot in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals by defeating Hibernian 2-0 at Ibrox, easing the pressure on head coach Russell Martin. Nicolas Raskin and Bojan Miovski scored in the first half to seal the victory. The match's turning point came when Martin Boyle's goal was disallowed for offside, allowing Rangers to capitalize with Raskin's header from James Tavernier's corner.

Rangers have maintained a strong record against Hibernian, winning six of their last seven home encounters. This victory brings them closer to a potential 29th Scottish League Cup title. Despite recent struggles, including a poor start to the Premiership season and a heavy defeat in the Champions League playoffs, Rangers showed resilience on the pitch.

In first-half stoppage time, Miovski doubled the lead by scoring his first goal for Rangers after Mikey Moore's deflected shot found him. Miovski nearly added another after halftime, but Grant Hanley cleared his attempt off the line before an offside call. Youssef Chermiti also had a chance late in the game, but Hibernian's goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger denied him.

Russell Martin faced significant pressure due to Rangers' worst start in 46 years and a five-match winless streak. Fans expressed their dissatisfaction with banners calling for his departure and disrupted play by throwing coloured balls onto the field. However, his team responded with a composed performance, dominating possession and creating numerous chances.

Rangers enjoyed 69% possession and took 14 shots compared to Hibernian's six. This controlled display helped alleviate some of the scrutiny on Martin as they advanced to the semi-finals. The team's ability to perform under pressure was evident as they managed to secure this crucial win despite external distractions.

The victory against Hibernian not only secured a semi-final berth but also provided some relief for Martin amidst growing criticism. With two more wins needed for another cup triumph, Rangers will aim to build on this momentum as they continue their campaign in both domestic and European competitions.