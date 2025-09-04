Football Rangers Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell Backs Coach Russell Martin Despite Early Season Struggles Kevin Thelwell, Rangers sporting director, expresses confidence in coach Russell Martin's ability to improve team performance despite a challenging start to the season. With four winless matches and early setbacks in the Scottish Premiership, Thelwell believes in Martin's coaching skills and dedication. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell remains confident in Russell Martin's ability to improve the team's performance. Despite a challenging start to the Scottish Premiership season, Thelwell believes Martin is among the best coaches he has collaborated with. Rangers have drawn their first four league matches and missed out on the Champions League group stage after a 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge, including a 6-0 away loss.

The club's current winless streak in the Premiership is only their fourth such start in history, and they haven't gone five top-flight games without a victory since December 2005. Thelwell, however, supports Martin and expects improvements after the international break. "I've been very lucky over the course of my career to work with some very good managers and some very good head coaches and I have to say to you, he's one of the best," Thelwell told Rangers TV.

Thelwell highlighted that there is strong alignment within Rangers as everyone works towards achieving better results. He emphasised that the board, executives, management, players, and staff are united in their efforts for success. This collective commitment aims to translate into improved performances on the field.

Martin is known for his high energy and dedication to player development. He invests time in working closely with players, focusing on enhancing their skills and overall growth. His concern extends beyond just results; he cares deeply about team performance and staff well-being.

Thelwell acknowledges that despite Martin's hard work and energy not yet reflecting on the pitch, he remains optimistic about future outcomes. "He cares about the group. He cares about the results, cares about the performances and also cares about the staff here," Thelwell stated.

As Rangers aim for improvement post-international break, Thelwell's support for Martin underscores confidence in his leadership. The focus remains on translating behind-the-scenes efforts into tangible success during upcoming matches.