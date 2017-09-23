Rangers vs Celtic: The big game preview

Rangers will be looking to improve their form after a poor start to the season but overcoming Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side is not a piece of cake at all.
Last year there was an incredible 39-point gap between the clubs by May and this campaign, the Gers will be looking to ensure that the gap won’t be that big.
Their task will be a hard one, though, with the Hoops already five marks clear of them in the Scottish Premiership standings. This is Rodgers’ second season at Celtic Park and the Bhoys will definitely grow even stronger.
Team news
Rangers
Lee Wallace has been ruled out of this encounter for the home side, while there are fears that Declan John will follow after sustaining a midweek blow against Partick Thistle.
Experienced Portugal international Bruno Alves is a further worry for Pedro Caixinha ahead of this match.
Elsewhere in the side, Niko Krancjar and Jordan Rossiter have already been ruled out.
Celtic
The central defensive crisis that Celtic faced early in the season has eased to some extent, with Belgian stopper Dedryck Boyata returning to action in midweek against Dundee in the League Cup.
However, there are still concerns over Croatian international Jozo Simunovic, though he should be cleared fit to feature.
Erik Sviatchenko and Eboue Kouassi both remain on the sidelines. In attack, meanwhile, Moussa Dembele is hopeful of being involved, while Leigh Griffiths will shake off a midweek knock to play.
Probable starting lineups-
Rangers (4-2-3-1): Foderingham; Tavernier, Cardoso, Alves, John; Jack, Pena; Candeias, Dorrans, Windass; Morelos
Celtic (4-2-3-1): Gordon; Lustig, Simunovic, Bitton, Tierney; Brown, Ntcham; Roberts, Rogic, Sinclair; Griffiths