Rangers Look To Build Momentum In Europa League Clash Against Sturm Graz After First League Win After securing their first league win, Russell Martin is optimistic about Rangers' upcoming Europa League match against Sturm Graz. The team seeks to maintain momentum following recent improvements in performance and spirit.

Russell Martin expressed his enthusiasm as Rangers prepare for their Europa League match against Sturm Graz. This comes after securing his first Scottish Premiership victory. Rangers recently defeated Livingston at Ibrox, marking their first league win of the season and fifth overall. Despite a challenging start, Martin is eager to build on this momentum.

Rangers' Europa League journey began with a 1-0 loss to Genk, where Mohamed Diomande was sent off early in the game. However, the team showed resilience and unity despite the setback. "I'm looking forward to it, especially off the back of a good feeling in the group after Sunday," Martin stated. "I believe it's been a good week."

Historically, Rangers have faced Austrian teams seven times in European competitions, winning five matches and losing two. Notably, four of these victories occurred at home. In their last nine away games in major European tournaments, Rangers have lost only twice, winning four and drawing three.

Their upcoming opponents, Sturm Graz, have previously met Rangers twice during the 2000-01 Champions League group stage. Each team secured one win in those encounters. This history adds an intriguing layer to their upcoming clash.

Martin has noticed a growing sense of camaraderie within his squad over recent weeks. He remarked on how the team played well against Hibs and improved further against Livingston, particularly in the first half. "We should have scored more goals," he admitted but praised the team's character and fighting spirit.

The coach is eager to see how this spirit translates onto the pitch against Sturm Graz. The team's willingness to run and fight has significantly increased over recent weeks, which Martin finds encouraging.

As Rangers gear up for their next challenge in Europe, Martin's focus remains on maintaining this positive trajectory. His aim is to continue building on recent successes and foster further growth within his squad.