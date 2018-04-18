Raul takes first steps towards a coaching career

Kolkata, April 18: Former Spanish forward Raul Gonzalez has joined several other compatriots in taking the first steps towards a coaching career.
The Real Madrid icon retired from the game in 2015 and is currently holding an advisory post with the Spanish club.
But to don the managerial role after playing for more than 20 years, the 40-year-old has now joined a coaching course in Madrid conducted by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to acquire UEFA's A and B coaching licenses.
Raul who enjoyed 16 years of playing career with Madrid and won La Liga six times, the Champions League three times and the Spanish Super Cups six times, will now follow the path of current Real boss Zinedine Zidane who also experienced the same route and later managed Real Madrid B team before taking over the senior team.
"We've started the first year of the A and B license, and it's thanks to the great work of the Federation, Gines Menendez and UEFA," Raul was quoted as saying in the Spanish media.
"It's a first step to train and be a coach at least up to youth level, and within a year we'll be able to do the UEFA pro, which allows us to train any team."
The Spanish striker who scored 44 goals in 102 matches, added that after completing the course he is due join the backroom staff of his native club.
"Yes, that's right, now the important thing is to get the badges and in June to speak with the club," he continued.
"We'll have to analyse the possibilities.
"I'm seeing football from another point of view with the classes.
The footballer has been accompanied by two other retired Real players -- Julio Cesar Baptista and Xabi Alonso on the first day.
Another former national team-mate and Barcelona legend Xavi too has joined the course, however, missed the first day of the program but is expected to be part of the curriculum in the next days.
Xavi is currently with Qatari club Al Sadd SC as a player-come-coach, but from the next season onwards, he intends to be only the manager of the side and to acquire a proper coaching badge for that, the midfielder has joined this year's coaching role.
Former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes and ex-Villarreal pair Joan Capdevila and Marcos Senna have also enrolled themselves in the programme.
"This course will be a reunion for many.
"There will be 16 of us," Raul added. "And Xavi will arrive soon.
"Many of us have been teammates or rivals and I'm sure that the course will be pleasant and we'll learn everything possible."
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.