RB Leipzig 1-1 Paderborn: Upamecano red proves costly as Bundesliga's bottom side earn point

By Liam Blackburn

Leipzig, June 6: RB Leipzig were left to rue Dayot Upamecano's first-half dismissal as Christian Strohdiek's stoppage-time equaliser earned the Bundesliga's bottom side Paderborn a 1-1 draw.

Central defender Upamecano received two cautions prior to half-time, the second of which came after he kicked the ball away in anger.

However, it looked as though Leipzig were going to take all three points anyway, with Timo Werner having put all the talk of his reported move to Chelsea to one side to set up Patrik Schick's 27th-minute opener.

Yet Werner missed a late chance that would have made it 2-0 when he grazed the crossbar, and Strohdiek pounced to level after Marlon Ritter's effort was pushed into his path by goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 21:10 [IST]
