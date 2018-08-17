Football

Real Betis set to bid for Tottenham flop Lucas Moura

Written By: Sudip Banerjee
Tottenham winger Lucas Moura

Bengaluru, August 17: Tottenham Hotspur flop Lucas Moura is wanted by Spanish side Real Betis just six months after he switched to the North London club.

The Brazilian only moved to the Premier League giants in January for £25million from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian struggled to make any kind of impact last term however he has impressed throughout pre-season and started the opening day victory at Newcastle last weekend.

But he could be offered an escape route out of Spurs after La Liga side Real Betis confirmed their interest in signing the winger.

Speaking to el Desmarque, the La Liga side’s vice-chairman Lorenzo Serra Ferrer admitted he wants to secure Moura’s services and Inter Milan’s Joao Mario before the European transfer window shuts later this month.

He said: “They are two great footballers and if we have possibilities we would like to have them.

“But we have to be realistic and know what we can do.

“We try to distribute the economic potential well in order to try to reinforce and improve the workforce.

“We have made six additions, replacing players that last year performed very well, with a brilliant goal, and we think we have improved.

“It will be difficult to match what we did last year.”

Moura made a total of 11 appearances for Tottenham last season following his move from PSG and managed to score just one goal.

He is still just 26 years of age and is expected to get more starts for Spurs this season with Son Heung Min set to stay away from the club for quite some time now for compulsory military services to his country Korea Republic.

However, Real Betis are also an ambitious side with more realistic first-team chances on offering and Lucas Moura might just say yes to that after struggling for regular playing time at PSG and then Spurs.

    Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 9:42 [IST]
