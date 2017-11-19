Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid: Three things we learned from the game

Madrid, Nov 19: Atletico Madrid playing Real Madrid is one of the standout game in world football, with such a large number of matches going down in record book for their goal and exciting play.
However, last night something like that did not happen as the game ended in a dull goalless draw.
Chances were rare, with Madrid dominated most of the possession in the second-half, however, Atleti stand stood still in the defence and eventually both the side had to settle for only a draw.
Here are the three things we learned from the game:
1. Barcelona the real winners:
Barca were the huge winners in Madrid derby on Saturday as hours after they wrapped up another 3-0 win over Leganes, they are now holding a commanding 10-point lead over both the Madrid sides and only second-placed Valencia seven points adrift below them who will travel to Espanyol on Sunday.
And should Barcelona beat Valencia next weekend or they failed to win today, Ernesto Valverde's men could easily walk away with the title at the November end?
2. Ronaldo's off-form continues:
Derby days in Madrid typically bring the best out of the World's best player. Ronaldo has an impressive record of scoring 21 goals against Atletico - more than some other Real player ever.
However, the Portuguese's La Liga dry spell continues with only a single goal this season in last eight matches.
Although boss Zinedine Zidane has claimed that he is happy with the Portugal top scorer's performance as Ronaldo is helping his team-mates and placing himself in the position to score but with such dip in form in the current campaign will surely bring a worrying point among the Madrid fans.
3. Atletico and Oblak provided another defensive masterclass:
Although not many chances were produced in the game, with the little chances Real struck, Atletico showed their defensive stability.
Jan Oblak was totally brilliant at the goal. Oblak put on an execution that could give the best goalkeepers on the planet a keep running for their cash whereas Godin and Savic provided him with the ample support.