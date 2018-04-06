Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is perfect for Bayern Munich: Oliver Kahn

London, April 7: Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn believes current Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is perfect to take the next head coach job for the German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
Bayern’s present head coach Jupp Heynckes is likely to take the retirement as a coach at the end of this season. Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has recently told that they will select the new head coach by the end of the ongoing month.
48-year-old Bayern legend Oliver Kahn suggested the name of Zinedine Zidane, the former French attacking midfielder and present head coach of La Liga giants Real Madrid.
Mentioning the name, Kahn claimed according to Goal, “Zinedine Zidane is undoubtedly worth considering. I think he's sensational. He has won everything with Real Madrid and can win his third Champions League title. He's a coach who fits perfectly Bayern Munich's requirement profile.”
Zidane began his journey as a professional coach in January 2016 after he was promoted as a head coach of Real Madrid Castilla to Real Madrid. Under his running term, Real Madrid has won two UEFA Champions League (2015/16 and 2016/17), one Spanish La Liga (2016/17), two FIFA Club World Cup (2016 and 2017), two UEFA Super Cup (2016 and 2017) and one Spanish Super Cup (2017).
As a manager/coach, Zidane has won numerous trophies in the very short time. Kahn believes the French man will be perfect for Bayern Munich, which is the top and historical club in German Bundesliga.
While Rummenigge has informed that they want a German-speaking coach, Kahn believes it will be not tough to learn German for the French and Spanish speaking manager.
Kahn said on that, “He is French and can speak Spanish, so he could learn German. The question is more what can he do extremely well? He can manage a star-studded squad, he was an absolute world star himself, and while many former top players don't go on to become great coaches, he has.”
However, according to the various reports, 46-years old former Bayern defensive midfielder and present German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt’s head coach Niko Kovac is the front-runner for the next Bayern coach job.
Though, Kovac has dismissed that news as he claimed that he will be with Frankfurt at least for 2019.
As per some earlier reports, former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has rejected the Bayern offer.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.