Real Madrid enter the race for Manchester United target

London, Dec 29: Champions League holders Real Madrid have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon who is also wanted by a host of other clubs too.
Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton all are interested in the English wonder kid but now it seems that the race is between Real Madrid and Manchester United.
AS claims the 17-year-old has caught Zinedine Zidane’s eye after some impressive performances in the Championship this season.
Sessegnon can play at left-back or on the wing, and the Real Madrid scouts are said to have delivered top reports after watching him throughout the campaign.
Los Blancos already have a promising player in the same position, Theo Hernandez.
But with question marks over Marcelo’s long-term future, it appears Bernabeu chiefs are keen to set wheels in motion as they pursue a successor.
However, Real face stiff competition from Manchester United, who are believed to be closing in on a £25million agreement for Sessegnon’s signature.
Jose Mourinho is apparently willing to loan the England youth international back to Fulham for the remainder of the season to sweeten the deal.
And they are said to be confident of also pipping Tottenham to the post, with the north Londoners understood to be long-term admirers of Sessegnon.
Reports claim Spurs have been looking at him as a possible replacement for Danny Rose, ironically another target for Man United.
But with Luke Shaw likely to head out of the door at Old Trafford, possibly along with Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian, Manchester United could very well be in the market for two new left-backs with Celtic wonder kid Kieran Tierney another target.