Real Madrid eye Jovic as long term Benzema replacement

By
Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic

Bengaluru, January 31: Real Madrid are reportedly after Bundesliga hotshot Luka Jovic to replace ageing Frenchman Karim Benzema.

The 21-year-old striker has been in sensational form for Eintracht Frankfurt this term, scoring 18 goals in 25 games - 13 in the Bundesliga and five in the Europa League.

The Serbian is currently on loan from Benfica, but the German club have an option to buy him for somewhere between €6 and €12 million.

Die Adler will certainly look to trigger the option of a permanent transfer, however they could also be tempted to sell him later in the summer for handsome profit with interest from the Spanish giants.

The Los Blancos lost their goal-scoring talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last June and have found it difficult to score goals so far this season. They are also short of options in the forward line with only Benzema leading the attack.

However, with the French forward not being able to replicate Ronaldo's scoring streak, the Champions League holder have reportedly set sights on a fresh face with Jovic leading the list.

Real Madrid in recent times have clearly decided to drop their 'Galactico' identity and have been looking for young prodigies that could form a solid core in the next decade.

Under this concept, they have signed the likes of Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and most recently Brahim Diaz. And, Jovic could be the next name in line in their quest of another promising talent.

Although the Los Blancos may have to hurry if they are serious to land Jovic in the summer transfer window as some recent rumours have also indicated that Barcelona and Bayern Munich too have enquired about the possibility of luring him away from Frankfurt. And should the forward maintain his current form, it's just a matter of time before a tug of war dawns for his signature.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 12:26 [IST]
