Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Real Madrid fans want Harry Kane as Ronaldo’s replacement, snub Eden Hazard

Written By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur

Bengaluru, July 30: Ever since his shock exit from Real Madrid to Serie A giants Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has left a huge void which is yet to be filled in the Spanish capital side. And while the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard are slated to become the next 'mega-galactico' at Madrid, the fans have another name in their mind. Tottenham Hotspurs hero Harry Kane is the most demanded player to replace Ronaldo at Los Blancos.

In a poll conducted by Spanish media outlet Marca, fans of Los Blancos opted for Harry Kane over the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as the most ideal replacement for Ronaldo. Kane caught the attention of more than a quarter of the fans who took the survey. Of the 200,000 respondents, 26% wanted to see Harry Kane don the royal white jersey at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Harry Kane won the golden boot at the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia following another impressive season in the Premier League in which he netted 41 goals. The England captain also broke Alan Shearer’s record of most goals in a single campaign for Tottenham. Kane had also bagged 35 goals the season before.

Interestingly, Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi came level at second behind Kane with 14% each. Cavani broke the all-time highest scorer for Paris-Saint Germain last season while Mauro Icardi finished second in the Serie A Golden Boot race with 28 goals.

Icardi also netted his 100th goal for Inter Milan last season. However, it was surprising to see that Eden Hazard didn’t even feature on the list. Although the Belgian is heavily rumored to complete a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the coming weeks, Madrid fans rather wouldn’t want their club to break the world record for Hazard.

Other options on the poll included Mariano Diaz, who achieved 12 percent, while Robert Lewandowski also achieved the same tally.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 15:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue