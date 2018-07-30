Real Madrid fans want Harry Kane as Ronaldo’s replacement, snub Eden Hazard

Bengaluru, July 30: Ever since his shock exit from Real Madrid to Serie A giants Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has left a huge void which is yet to be filled in the Spanish capital side. And while the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard are slated to become the next 'mega-galactico' at Madrid, the fans have another name in their mind. Tottenham Hotspurs hero Harry Kane is the most demanded player to replace Ronaldo at Los Blancos.
In a poll conducted by Spanish media outlet Marca, fans of Los Blancos opted for Harry Kane over the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as the most ideal replacement for Ronaldo. Kane caught the attention of more than a quarter of the fans who took the survey. Of the 200,000 respondents, 26% wanted to see Harry Kane don the royal white jersey at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.
Real Madrid fans want Harry Kane as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement, but could Edinson Cavani be the chosen one instead? pic.twitter.com/t37CbN09y2— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 29, 2018
Harry Kane won the golden boot at the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia following another impressive season in the Premier League in which he netted 41 goals. The England captain also broke Alan Shearer’s record of most goals in a single campaign for Tottenham. Kane had also bagged 35 goals the season before.
Interestingly, Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi came level at second behind Kane with 14% each. Cavani broke the all-time highest scorer for Paris-Saint Germain last season while Mauro Icardi finished second in the Serie A Golden Boot race with 28 goals.
Icardi also netted his 100th goal for Inter Milan last season. However, it was surprising to see that Eden Hazard didn’t even feature on the list. Although the Belgian is heavily rumored to complete a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the coming weeks, Madrid fans rather wouldn’t want their club to break the world record for Hazard.
Other options on the poll included Mariano Diaz, who achieved 12 percent, while Robert Lewandowski also achieved the same tally.