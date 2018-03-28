Real Madrid is everything to me, claims Spanish defender Nacho

Madrid, March 28: Spanish defender Nacho claimed that the La Liga club Real Madrid is everything for him. The 28-year-old defender had to wait a long time before getting regular chances in the squad.
Nacho was the Real Madrid academy graduate. Since his joining the Real Madrid youth club from AD Complutense in 2001, he has never left the club.
Nacho made his senior career debut for Real Madrid in April 2011. But, it took a lot of time to become a regular member of the La Liga giants.
Talking about his club, Nacho told Goal, "Real Madrid mean everything to me. Other people in my position would have probably made different choices. For example, back in 2016. That was a summer in which I had to make a decision because I wasn't playing as much as I wanted to.
"But I talked to the club, to Zidane, they showed faith in me, and I think the easy thing would have been to leave because then you get to play for certain. But in the end, you never know.
"I was looking at other offers from clubs and then I looked at Madrid, and chose home! Don't ask me why. Some might say it is settling, but no way!”
The Spanish defender had felt sad when he didn’t get enough chances for Real Madrid but now he feels that it was the best decision to stay in the club.
Nacho quoted on that, "I was the first to feel sad when I didn't get playing time and the man who most wanted to make it at Real Madrid. It was the best decision I have ever made, no doubt. After that I won two more Champions Leagues, I've played around 70 more games with Real Madrid since then, I am in the Spain team."
Nacho has played total 15 international matches for Spanish national football team after making debut in 2013. Since the beginning of 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Nacho has been regularly listed in the full member squad for every match.
Though Nacho has a dream to finish his career at Real Madrid, he is also aware of the uncertainty.
He said, "I prefer to live and enjoy the present. But it would be fantastic, a dream to finish my career at Real Madrid.
"But football has a lot of twists and turns, I have a long contract at Real Madrid and I hope I can see it out."
