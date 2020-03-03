Real Madrid keeping tabs on 17-year-old Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga

Bengaluru, March 3: Zinedine Zidane is ready to continue his squad rebuild in the next season also and is reportedly looking to add new midfield names to his ranks.
There has been lot of rumours doing the rounds that the Los Blancos is making a move for unsettled Manchester United star Paul Pogba however recent reports have suggested that the French midfielder is not a priority for them.
Instead, the La Liga side reportedly is keeping their tabs open for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga who has taken the Ligue 1 by storm this season, producing impressive performances regularly.
The soon to be 18-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Julien Stephan this making 34 appearances across all competitions after getting his debut last campaign.
The defensive midfielder is a key reason why Rennes are currently third in Ligue 1 and have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League. He has also regularly played in the Coupe De France, where Rennes have reached in the semi-final.
According to reports Madrid have watched the 17-year-old on several occasions this season after personal recommendations from manager Zinedine Zidane and they have been quite impressed by his display.
However, there's likely to be other suitors for him at the end of the season which may prompt a bidding war. Rennes are aware of it hence would likely to propose a transfer fee in excess of €60m for their asset.
As of now, it is understood that the rumour is completely in a primary stage and now formal negotiations have taken place with Rennes. But it's certainly one to watch out for this Summer.
How would he fit in at Real?
Real Madrid have been looking for a solid backup for Casemiro for a while now, but have managed Luka Modric, Toni Kroos or Federico Valverde as a makeshift in that role. With Camavinga in the line-up, they will have one of the brightest talents in the world football, waiting in the ranks to accompany the Brazilian midfielder.
Madrid recently have made a mindful attempt to sign talented youth players with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Takefusa Kubo and more recently Reinier and surely Camavinga also would be a great signing for them as a future prospect.