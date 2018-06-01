Football

Real Madrid line-up Alonso for managerial role

Posted By: Aveek Chakraborty
Xabi Alonso
Kolkata, June 1: Retired Spanish international Xabi Alonso is all set for a new role at his former club Real Madrid with reports in Spain indicating that the 36-year-old is set to begin his coaching career at one of the club's youth teams.

The Spanish midfielder enjoyed a successful five-year stint with Los Blancos, before moving onto German super club Bayern Munich, where he ended his professional football career.

But since retiring, Alonso has been working on his coaching badge and now as part of the Elite coaching course at the Ciudad de Futbol de Las Rozas, the midfielder is all set to join Madrid's youth set-up in an order to complete the course.

And once he does that, he will meet the UEFA criteria and be able to manage at the highest level.

Alonso is now set to follow in the footsteps of former Real players Santiago Solari and Guti who are currently involved with the youth teams at different levels. However, it is still not clear which position Alonso will take in the set-up.

Following Zinedine Zidane's exit from the senior team, rumours are strong that Guti, who has been managing Real’s Youth Team A could be in the line for the job.

And should this happen, this could also open up a spot for Alonso, who had earlier said that one day he would like to be in charge at one his former clubs, especially at Anfield.

"Managing Liverpool? Yes for sure, I have dreamt of that, but first I have to prove myself and prepare.

"If I decide somewhere along the way to take my chances as a manager, my link, my commitment, my passion with Liverpool is there. Why not? We will see if we can cross paths in our ways," Alonso had said earlier.

    Story first published: Friday, June 1, 2018, 14:29 [IST]
