Real Madrid might have to spend a fortune to get back James

Bengaluru, August 24: Real Madrid's utter desperation to sign players this summer could lead to them paying a staggering £35million to re-sign their own player James Rodriguez, according to reports.
The Colombian is heading into the second year of a two-year loan spell with German giants Bayern Munich and getting him back could cost the Los Blancos a fortune.
Bayern have the option to sign Rodriguez on a permanent deal for £37.7million at any point during his time at the Allianz Arena.
But desperate Real could now pay the German giants £35million in compensation to cut short the loan deal with 12 months remaining, according to El Pais.
Despite being linked with the likes of Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe, Madrid's transfer business has been surprisingly slow with money to burn following the sale of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.
They have signed talented Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior but at the age of just 18, they can't put too much pressure on his young shoulders.
The board will see if it is financially feasible to splash out another £35million on a player who cost them £71m in 2014.
Rodriguez, 27, was quizzed on his future last month with speculation mounting of his return to the Bernabeu but insists he belongs in the Bundesliga.
He said: "I think my future is here. There are a lot of rumours, they talk about a lot of clubs, but right now I'm thinking about Bayern Munich,
"When I look back at my first year at Bayern I am very happy. This year I want to win more trophies and also be a big help to the team.
"We have a team that works well together and so everything is possible. I want to win the Champions League with Bayern Munich whatever it takes."
There are literally no player in the world who can possibly replace Cristiano Ronaldo but James Rodriguez is a superb player himself and with Zidane gone, the Colombian might be happy to come back to his favourite club and showcase his talent.