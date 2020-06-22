Real Madrid move on top of La Liga after Sociedad win

Bengaluru, June 22: Real Madrid edged Real Sociedad 2-1 in an away game marred by a spate of controversies to move on top of La Liga above arch-rivals Barcelona, who were earlier held goalless by Sevilla in the weekend.
Madrid captain Sergio Ramos broke the deadlock in the 50th minute by converting a penalty after Vinicius Jr went to ground in the area following contact from Sociedad's Diego Llorente.
Sociedad thought they had levelled with a strike from Adnan Januzaj from outside the box but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review showed Mikel Merino obstructing the view of Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois without touching the ball.
Their sense of injustice deepened a minute later when Karim Benzema doubled Madrid's lead in the 71st after controlling the ball with the top of his arm although Merino ensured an exciting finish by lashing in off the crossbar in the 83rd minute.
However, Zinedine Zidane's side clung on for the win to move level with Barcelona on 65 points after 30 games but climbed above the Catalans due to a superior head-to-head record. Sociedad are sixth on 47.
Madrid's trip to San Sebastian was full of intrigue after Barcelona failed to beat Sevilla and the Catalan side's defender Gerard Pique said the title was now Madrid's for the taking.
He appeared to suggest decisions had gone Madrid's way in their 3-0 win over Valencia last week.
Zidane's team had benefitted from a Valencia goal that was chalked off for an off-side against a player who had not touched the ball and there was a tangible sense of deja-vu when Januzaj's equaliser was ruled out due to Merino's position.
"We're angry with everything but mainly with the way we lost, because the little details and the big moments went against us," said Merino.
Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, however, felt the three points were deserved.
"In my opinion we were the superior team against a very tough opponent, we knew how to cope with them and how to hold on to our lead," said the Uruguayan.
Madrid host Mallorca in a mid-week fixture while Sociedad are also at home against Celta de
