Solari approach similar to Zidane – Casemiro

By Opta
Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari
Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari

Madrid, March 5: Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro compared Santiago Solari's approach to that of former coach Zinedine Zidane.

Solari took over at the Santiago Bernabeu in October last year, but is under pressure amid Madrid's struggles, the club having lost three of their past four games.

However, Casemiro feels the Argentinian can be compared to Zidane, who resigned at the end of last season after guiding Madrid to three Champions League titles and a La Liga crown.

"It would be unfair to single out one coach," he told Esporte Interativo.

" Mourinho, Ancelotti, Zidane, Rafa Benitez... each one had their own important characteristics.

"With Zidane he had a lot of relationships with the players, a father-son relationship. Like a friend.

"Solari does the same, he is being fair to everyone."

Looking for a return to form, Madrid host Ajax on Tuesday (March 5), holding a 2-1 aggregate lead in the Champions League last-16 tie.

Casemiro said it was natural for teams to endure tough periods, but the Brazil international wants success.

"It's normal for a team to have low moments. We're growing now," he said.

"Now comes the most important thing . We have tough opponents and we're focused on winning all of the trophies, but it's hard."

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
