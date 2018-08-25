Real Madrid on high alert as PSG could be forced to sell Mbappe or Neymar

Paris, Aug 25: Paris Saint-Germain smashed all possible records last summer as they activated Neymar’s release clause to bring him at Paris for a staggering €222 million and then roped in Kylian Mbappe on loan from AS Monaco, only to seal his permanent deal for another insane €180 million this July.
However, these transfers that add up to almost €400 million has caught the attention of Financial Fair Play. Although both the Brazilian and French superstars have committed their future for the season to Paris, the club could indeed be forced to let one of them go.
PSG are currently being investigated by Uefa, though, in a re-review of their spending after pressure from La Liga president Javier Tebas, who has long claimed the French side are in breach of Financial Fair Play regulations. Earlier, PSG were sanctioned by UEFA under FFP for spending excessively on transfers, for which the Parc des Princes outfit was ordered to generate revenue of €60 million in player sales. Paris Saint-Germain had to offload players like Yuri Berchiche, Blaise Matuidi and Javier Pastore.
If the club are found to be guilty of spending in excess of their income in this re-review, they will have to forego one of their attacking superstars to balance their spending and earning for the summer. But the Ligue 1 champions are confident UEFA’s re-review will come to nothing. While there is some confusion over the basis of the review, it concerns PSG’s player investment for the period incorporating the 2016-17 season, which was before either Neymar or Mbappe moved to the club.
Real Madrid are closely monitoring this situation. Heavily linked to sign Neymar or Mbappe this summer window, Real Madrid hopes were shut down after Mbappe committed himself to Paris followed by Neymar’s claims to stay put in the French capital. With the sales of Cristiano Ronaldo and their Champions League success over three seasons, Real Madrid are believed to have €300 million in their bank which could be easily spent to get either star to the Bernabeu.