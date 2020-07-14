Real Madrid one win away from regaining La Liga title

Bengaluru, July 14: Early goals from Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema earned Real Madrid a hard-fought 2-1 away win at Granada CF as they are now just one win away from regaining the La Liga crown, which will be their first in three years.
At the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Real Madrid endured their toughest test since La Liga resumed after the lengthy break forced by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
However Zinedine Zidane's men held their nerve to eke out a 2-1 win and record their ninth consecutive victory as they moved within touching distance of reclaiming the title.
The win helped Real Madrid restore the four-point lead over Barcelona and they will clinch their first La Liga crown since 2017 with a win over Villarreal on Thursday or at Leganes on the final day of the season.
"It's true that we're one step closer but we've to keep going, there're still more points to play for and we're going to try and win every game left as that was always our objective," said Real captain Sergio Ramos.
"I really hope we can celebrate winning this league title, our results speak for themselves," he added.
Zidane's Real side got off to a flying start when French defender Mendy skipped into the box practically unopposed and rifled the ball into the net from the tightest of angles in the 10th minute, scoring his first goal for the club.
Real's top scorer Benzema doubled the advantage with a cool finish six minutes later to net his 19th goal of the season but Granada, who still had slim hopes of European qualification, refused to lie down.
Real's in-form goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made the first of two fine saves by tipping away a shot from defender Domingos Duarte before the break and Venezuelan forward Darwin Machis pulled one back early in the second half.
It was the first goal Real had conceded in six matches but Granada threatened to equalise as Machis missed the target on the volley while Courtois showed superb reflexes to deny forward Antonin late on.
Ramos was then the hero as he cleared a Ramon Azeez shot off the line seconds later and the leaders had to withstand a goalmouth scramble in added time.
Barcelona are at home to Osasuna on Friday. But if Real beat Villarreal on the same day which have similar kick offs, Barcelona will have to surrender the La Liga title to their archrivals.
(With inputs from Agencies)