Real Madrid reject six offers for Liverpool target

Bengaluru, July 23: Spanish giants Real Madrid have rejected as many as six offers for attacking midfielder Marco Asensio according to reports in Spain.
As per reports, the club have received half a dozen offers for the 23-year-old who has been consistently linked with a move to Champions League holders Liverpool.
Asensio and his teammate Isco were reportedly available for as little as £72million.
The Los Blancos are keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, but at £150m, that is a price even the 13-time European Champions have to think twice about.
Liverpool have shown the most interest in Asensio, with Jurgen Klopp keen to bring in some depth to his midfield.
But it has been reported that Zinedine Zidane's side have had several offers for the middle man.
Real Madrid are slowly trying to overhaul their midfield, while there has also been interest for Croatia's World Cup star Luka Modric.
At the age of 33, Modric is not getting any younger, while Toni Kroos also turns 30 in January.
Dani Ceballos is set to leave the club on loan too, with Arsenal and Tottenham interested in taking him for next season, despite Zidane claiming he has a long-term future in the Spanish capital.
One player Zidane is keen to get rid of is Gareth Bale, who scored 14 goals in 45 games last season.
Bale is wanted by a host of European giants but his huge wages could prove to be a stumbling block.
There are also reports that the Welshman could become the first ever 1m a week footballer in history if he moves to China.
Zidane said: "We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team. I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time when things are done because they must be done.
"I have to make decisions. We have to change. The exit is the coach's decision, and also of the player, who knows the situation.
"The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will and it's a good thing for everyone."